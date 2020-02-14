Check out how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan celebrated their 36th Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: When we talk or think about romance in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is the name that pops up instantly. He has redefined the meaning of love through his films. Today, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the King of Hearts has posted an adorable wish for his wife Gauri Khan.

Celebrating their 36 th Valentine’s Day together, Shah Rukh wrote, '36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai. Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions....'

The photo shows their silhouettes as they look into each others’ eyes.