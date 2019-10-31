Check out how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan partied in the 90s

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The two, who tied the knot on 25 October 1991, set major relationship goals for their fans and admirers.



SRK has been entertaining since 1992 and he refuses to slow down. Despite his last film not having worked wonders at the box office, fans of the actor have been eager for him to announce his next. Reports state that Shah Rukh will reveal details on his birthday on 2 November. While everyone eagerly awaits SRK’s next film, here’s a glimpse of the actor from the 90s. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri had shared this adorable picture on Instagram, tagging it as a memory from the 90s when they had stepped out for a party. Innocent smile and dapper looks, SRK looked charming as ever while Gauri Khan looked simply beautiful in a black dress and chunky jewellery.

Here’s another picture. Shah Rukh-Gauri snapped celebrating Holi and it is indeed a colourful memory.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s break from films, Gauri had told Zoom in an interaction, “I think it was required. I think more than anything else it’s high time he took this break and I’m happy I can travel while he is at home. And he takes good care of Abram. So I am super excited. So if I’m not there for the little one, he’s there. It suits me. I think it’s a great, great idea. And I think he’ll be up and about very, very shortly.”



