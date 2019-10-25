News

Check out how Sherlyn Chopra transformed her body from slim to muscular!!!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 02:18 PM
Actress Sherlyn Chopra is known for her Bold and Badass attitude, which makes her one of the country’s most sought after personalities.
There's one more thing about Sherlyn besides her attitude and her personality that makes her so desirable and that's her body!
 
Sherlyn Chopra's Instagram is all about her slim and sexy body, but that's old news!
 
Sherlyn Chopra is now spending half a day in the gym every day, working out to build a fit and muscular body. 
 
For her upcoming project, the actress is building muscle mass to look very strong and powerful.
 
Talking about her workout regime Sherlyn Chopra revealed, “I do cardio, intense weight training and functional training to perfect my core muscles and abs!
The project I am working on is quite different from my regular glam projects, it would blow the minds of the audiences as they would get to see me in a different avatar.”
 
Sherlyn Chopra's last album, Kataar was a big hit and apart from Kataar, the audiences loved the actress in her latest short films "The Last Wish” & “She Kills” which generated Rupees 10 Lakh plus each within 24 hours of release on the Sherlyn Chopra App.
 
In films such as "Wajah Tum Ho" "Dil Bole Hadippa” “Red Swastik” and many more, Sherlyn was also seen.
Tags > Sherlyn Chopra, cardio, The Last Wish, Wajah Tum Ho, Dil Bole Hadippa,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
24 Oct 2019 07:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikas Gupta’s heartfelt message for lt. Danish Zehen
Vikas Gupta’s heartfelt message for lt. Danish... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at a song launch

Celebs at a song launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Shaminn
Shaminn

past seven days