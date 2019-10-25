Check out how Sherlyn Chopra transformed her body from slim to muscular!!!

Actress Sherlyn Chopra is known for her Bold and Badass attitude, which makes her one of the country’s most sought after personalities.

There's one more thing about Sherlyn besides her attitude and her personality that makes her so desirable and that's her body!

Sherlyn Chopra's Instagram is all about her slim and sexy body, but that's old news!

Sherlyn Chopra is now spending half a day in the gym every day, working out to build a fit and muscular body.

For her upcoming project, the actress is building muscle mass to look very strong and powerful.

Talking about her workout regime Sherlyn Chopra revealed, “I do cardio, intense weight training and functional training to perfect my core muscles and abs!

The project I am working on is quite different from my regular glam projects, it would blow the minds of the audiences as they would get to see me in a different avatar.”

Sherlyn Chopra's last album, Kataar was a big hit and apart from Kataar, the audiences loved the actress in her latest short films "The Last Wish” & “She Kills” which generated Rupees 10 Lakh plus each within 24 hours of release on the Sherlyn Chopra App.