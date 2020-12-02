Check out how THESE Bollywood divas carry off GOLDEN ethnic wear with PANACHE

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses are known for their acting chops as well as glamorous looks. Time and again they have given major fashion goals.

As it is the season of the wedding, check out how our B-town divas carry off golden outfits in style.

Anushka Sharma: The lady looked gorgeous in a golden lehenga at her wedding reception.

Sonam Kapoor: The actress beautifully donned a crushed golden lehenga. She accessorized her look with a diamond and pearl necklace and bracelet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena looked mesmerizing in a shimmering gold lehenga. She carried it off with panache.

Kangana Ranaut: For her brother’s wedding, the actress donned a champagne-hued lehenga. Her double layered necklace beautifully complemented her attire.

Deepika Padukone: For her wedding reception in Bengaluru, the actress wore a molten gold sari by teaming it up with full-sleeve blouse and she looked stunning.

Janhvi Kapoor: The actress gorgeously flaunted a cream and gold sequined lehenga.

Kriti Sanon: The actress dazzled in a gold and brown sari. The sari was embellished with antique gold zari work. Kriti looked stunning in it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: In 2013, the actress donned a lovely golden sari for a fundraiser by amfAR. She opted for neat updo bun and statement earrings to compliment her look.

Katrina Kaif: The actress added drama to her sari by wearing a matching gold and cream cape.

