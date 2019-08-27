Check out how Varun Dhawan pulls Coolie No. 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan’s legs

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are two popular star kids who enjoy a huge fan following. Both of them have made a place for themselves in the glamour world by showcasing their talent. Now, the two have reunited for the upcoming film, Coolie No. 1.

While we are still awaiting the trailer of the film, pictures and videos from the sets of the film have been making their way into the social media. Recently, a video hit the internet in which Sara and Varun can be seen rehearsing for a dance sequence in the film. In the video, Varun is seen pulling Sara’s legs. Carrying a camera in his hands, Varun shoots Sara who is out of breath after the rehearsals.

Take a look below: