Check out Jacqueline Fernandez’s hardcore workout during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, who made her mark in industry with her amazing acting skills and sizzling dance moves, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences over the years.

Her performance in movies like Kick, Dishoom, Murder 2, and Race 2 and 3 drove the audience crazy.

We often saw gym workout videos of the actress before the lockdown, and many of her followers consider her to be their fitness idol.

During the present lockdown, where we all are practising self-isolation and social distancing, she is back again with her intense work out session.

Have a look at the video.

She is doing the hardcore workout flawlessly and acing it, thus giving us major fitness goals. The silent message here is that we should work out at our homes and that the fitness process should go on and never stop.

This is indeed a quite an inspiring video, and we really wish to see more such videos of her.

