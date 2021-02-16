Check out Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling HOT pics

MUMBAI: The former Sri Lankan Miss Universe and model-turned-actress debuted in Bollywood with the movie Aladin and since then, has established a full-fledged career in the industry.

For the unversed, the Kick actress was born into a multiracial Eurasian family of Canadian, Sri Lankan and Malaysian descent and was raised in Bahrain.

After working as a television reporter in Sri Lanka, she joined the modelling industry and later was crowned the 'Miss Universe Sri Lanka' in 2006.

Fernandez's breakthrough performance was noted in the psychological thriller Murder 2 (2011), which went on to be her first commercial success in Bollywood.

Other than this, she also featured as the judge of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9.

Catch the hottie's sizzling pics by scrolling below:

