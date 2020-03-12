News

Check out Karan Deol childhood picture with his best friend

12 Mar 2020 07:29 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Deol, son of our Sunny Paaji, who made his debut with the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is loved by the audiences. The movie received mixed to negative reviews from critics, but the actor's performance was highly appreciated and loved by the classes and the masses.

The viewers especially loved all his action sequences. People said that he proved that he is the son of Sunny Deol and he showed his 'dhai kilo ka haath' in his first movie itself.

After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the actor had said that he will work harder toward his skills and give his best shot the next time and will impress all his fans and his family for sure. Currently, he is working hard on himself and throwing himself in tough training and bodybuilding.

The actor today shared a beautiful throwback picture from the diary of his childhood, where we can see him sitting on a couch pulling his cheeks and lying next to his best friend, his pet.

It will be interesting to see what magic he will create on the big screen soon.

