Check out Kartik Aryan's super-talented rap on the coronavirus!

MUMBAI: The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan has impressed the audience in films such as The Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetie, and Lukka Chuppi. The actor has garnered a lot of love and appreciation in a very small span of time and has been ruling the hearts of the audience ever since he debuted.

His last movie Love Aaj Kal received a mixed to negative response from the audience and the critics, but the actor’s performance was loved by all.

As the world is going through tough times and fighting against Covid-19, all of us are exercising social distancing. The actor is back in his own special way to warn us against the virus with a rap.

Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa

Keep spreading the word pic.twitter.com/xlngJ7ZYXH — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 25, 2020

As we can see in this video, the actor says, 'Jab tak Ghar nahin baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga!' This is indeed a very creative way to pass a message and keep us entertained at the same time.

There is no doubt that the actor is very talented.

On the work note, he will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya with Kiara Advani, which is directed by Aneez Bazamee.