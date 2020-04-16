News

Check out Khushi Kapoor’s reaction after stealing her sister’s outfit

This is really a cute video in which Khushi Kapoor steals her sister's outfit.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
16 Apr 2020 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak and won the hearts of the nation with her cuteness and acting skills.

The actress garnered a huge fan base for herself in a small span of time.

Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also the talk of the town and makes headlines frequently. She is known for her cute looks and the bond she shares with her sister.

Today, we came across a very sweet video of Khushi on how she reacts after stealing her sister’s outfit.

Have a look.

VIDEO

As we see in this video, the sister is shouting at the door and she continuously ignores her.

This is indeed a hilarious video of Khushi, and we can’t stop laughing.

Well, what are your views?

