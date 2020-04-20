News

Check out Khushi Kapoor’s response on being asked why she is always sleeping

Khushi Kapoor is back with another hilarious video, in which her dad asks her why she sleeps all the time. Read on to know her witty response.

20 Apr 2020 03:18 PM

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak and won the hearts of the nation with her cuteness and acting skills.

The actress garnered a huge fan base for herself in a small span of time.

Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also the talk of the town. She makes headlines frequently on getting clicked with her sister, and she is known for her cute looks and the bond she shares with her sister.

Khushi is very active on TikTok and is loved for her hilarious videos and expressions.

Recently, the star has posted another video where we see her responding to her dad, who is asking her why she is already sleeping.

Have a look.

 

The actress gives a witty response to this. She says she just loves it and she is just passionate about it.

This is indeed a funny video shared by Khushi, and we cannot wait to see more of her.

What are your views on this video of the actress? Tell us in the comments below.

