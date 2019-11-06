Check out Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya’s STUNNING pictures

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television actresses, Shraddha Arya has been entertaining viewers with her acting chops and dancing skills. The actress is known for her work in TV shows such as Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Dream Girl and many others. Currently, she is playing the character of Preeta in the popular show Kundali Bhagya.

The actress, who was also seen in Nach Baliye 9 along with beau Alam Makkar, is a stunner in real life. She aces ethnic as well as western outfits with panache. She also looks stunning in a bikini. Check out some of her fashionable looks right below: