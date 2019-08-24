News

Check out latest adorable photos of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Aug 2019 02:26 PM

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl are one of the most adorable couples. Their pictures and videos on social media mesmerise their fans who love their chemistry. 

The duo has never shied away from admitting their love for each other- be it on social media or making appearances together at filmy parties and airports. Recently, Sushmita took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures with Rohman in which the two of them are looking adorable. They are probably enroute some trip together. Sushmita has also sent in Janmashtami wishes to all her fans. She also mentioned about her daughters Alisah and Renee and sent in her love for both of them. 

Tags > Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, social media, boyfriend, daughters Alisah and Renee,

23 Aug 2019 08:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change Operation'
Ahsaas Channa on getting a 'Sex Change... | watch it
