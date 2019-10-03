Check out Priyanka Chopra’s cute comment on Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s photo

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with the promotions of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, is impressed by the latest picture of siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

An impressed Priyanka took out time to leave a cute comment on Sara’s latest photo, wherein she is seen posing with her brother, Ibrahim. For the uninitiated, Sara and Ibrahim graced the cover of a magazine for the first time, and in this photo, wherein both Sara and Ibrahim are seen twinning in black, Priyanka wrote, “Damn dem genes!!.” In the photo, while Sara sizzles in a net sari with a quirky one-sleeved blouse and gothic makeup, Ibrahim is seen sporting a black bandhgala.

Take a look below: