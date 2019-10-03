News

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s cute comment on Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Oct 2019 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with the promotions of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, is impressed by the latest picture of siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

An impressed Priyanka took out time to leave a cute comment on Sara’s latest photo, wherein she is seen posing with her brother, Ibrahim. For the uninitiated, Sara and Ibrahim graced the cover of a magazine for the first time, and in this photo, wherein both Sara and Ibrahim are seen twinning in black, Priyanka wrote, “Damn dem genes!!.” In the photo, while Sara sizzles in a net sari with a quirky one-sleeved blouse and gothic makeup, Ibrahim is seen sporting a black bandhgala.

Take a look below: 

