Check out Rakul Preet’s GOOFY expression on World Emoji Day

MUMBAI: After showing her immense magic in south movies, Rakul Preet Singh garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her Bollywood debut movie Yaariyan. After this, the actress went on to win the hearts of millions with her acting skills and sizzling dance moves in movies like De De Pyaar De and Marjaavan.

The actress is known for her cuteness and dance moves, and has a huge fan following in the South as well as in Bollywood. Apart from honing her acting skills, she focuses on fitness.

Rakul defines beauty whenever she comes with her new picture and sets the temperature soaring high on social media. Her pictures are a treat to the eyes and we just look forward to her new posts during this lockdown.

Now today, on World Emoji Day, the actress shared her favorite emoji by making the emoji face. Check out the post below.

Sharing this picture, the actress captioned, “World emoji day my goofy expression forever .. I am sure my friends will agree share with me which emoji describes you best ..”

Well, no doubt the pretty lady looked really cute in her Instagram picture, and this indeed shows that the actress is very lively and enjoys her life to the fullest.

Do share your views on this picture in the comment section below.

The actress will be next seen in a movie directed by Lakshya Raj Anand which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham.

