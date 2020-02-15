Check out Rakul Preet Singh as she shimmers and shines in a dazzling party outfit

MUMBAI: One of the most gorgeous and adored actresses of Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh has a pretty busy year planned ahead with back-to-back releases including SK 14 and Indian 2.

With so many films in her kitty, the beauty will be seen in many different characters and ensembles.

Well, it won’t be that difficult for her as she’s an extremely talented actress and a true style icon. Her latest outfit is definitely proof for the latter!

Rakul was recently spotted out and about in the city in a glamorous, dazzling party number.

She shimmered and shined in a silver sequined camisole, baggy black denim capris and ankle length matching boots.

She looked like a true diva and is giving us some solid inspiration for our next shopping trip.

Check out the look below.