News

Check out Ranveer Singh and Vaibhavi Merchant TWINNING

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is one very energetic person, and there is no doubt about it.

He amazed us with his role as Khilji and his acting chops in Gully Boy. Now, he is all set to amaze us with the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Ranveer, who happens to be a good friends with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, recently clicked a lot of selfies when he met her. Vaibhavi posted them on social media with a caption that read, 'Twinning with “ehem ehem” @ranveersingh Those neon pink shades man!!!!!!!! #vulcanooftalent #indahouse #yrf #yrftalent.'

Take a look.

Tags > Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, Kabir Khan, 83, Gully Boy, Vaibhavi Merchant, Twinning,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Poster launch of film Life Mein Time Nahi Hai

Poster launch of film Life Mein Time Nahi Hai
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
13 Sep 2019 09:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa dedicate a song for Rishi Dev
Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa dedicate a song... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar

past seven days