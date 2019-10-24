Check out Ranveer Singh grooving to Hrithik and Tiger’s song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are on cloud nine these days as their recent movie War has created history when it comes to the box office collections. The film has already hit the triple century mark at the box office. While the fans have loved the film and the songs, even celebrities are completely enjoying it.

There are only two songs in the movie and both the songs are a huge success and have got the audiences dancing on it. The latest to join this is superstar Ranveer Singh who is seen recently jamming on ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ song from War.

The actor went live on his Instagram account he was on way to cast his vote when he was seen enjoying the song and even praised the two songs. Ranveer also said that he always wished to see Tiger and Hrithik dance together and finally we got to see them and it was so candy and a treat to watch them dance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up his film ’83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will see Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev. It is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Check out the video below.