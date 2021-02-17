Check out Salman Khan’s popular HOOK STEPS

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has a crazy fan following. Every fan of the actor is sure that even if his movie does not do wonders at the box-office (which is rare), his songs and hook steps ought to go viral. Well, you would know that he will come with a hook step which will surely go viral, even when it’s as ridiculous as his towel dance in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Read to know about some of his popular hook steps.

Hud Hud Dabangg – Dabangg: Speaking of iconic hook steps, Dabangg was one of Salman’s path-breaking movies as his character Chulbul Pandey became a brand in itself and the most loved characters of the actor. The song Hud Hud Dabangg was a chart-topper and the hook step of the song with the belt was just a hit. Salman said that he robbed it from an uncle who was dancing in a similar manner at a family wedding.

ALSO READ: Wow! Asim collaborates with Salman Khan for this project; fans rejoice!

Dhinka Chika – Ready: Salman Khan’s hook steps are sometimes just an everyman dance step that leaves you amazed. One such was of Dhinka Chika. He was instructed to put his hands in the pockets of his pants and flick them to the beats of the song.

Jumme Ki Raat – Kick: The song Jumme Ki Raat from Kick went on to create a rage everywhere with its iconic yet funny hook step. Salman Khan looked absolutely loveable in his quirky avatar. He was seen lifting Jacqueline Fernandez’s trench coat between his teeth in one of the scenes.

What’s your opinion on Salman Khan’s hook steps? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan plays the cupid in bringing Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma together for the show's comeback?

