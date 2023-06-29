Check out Sara Ali Khan's signature desi response as paps call her the 'New Desi Girl'

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is basking into the phenomenal success of her recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar and co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film upon its release has become audiences favourite and they are glued to the performance of Sara Ali Khan in the film where she played the role of a small town girl from Indore.

Today, the actress was called with the title of 'New Desi Girl' by the photographers and to commemorate the moment the young talented actress organised a meet & greet with the photographers as she interacted with them and to cherish the moment, she also taught hook step of her chartbuster song Tere Vaaste. In response to the title, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media account and respond by captioning,

"Desi Desh

Desi Heart"

Sara Ali Khan is currently Bollywood's most promising young female starlet currently. Through her performances, the talented actress has grabbed the hearts of millions, and as a small-town girl, she constructs performances that naturally connect with the audience.

This proves that no one can play the role of a small-town girl better than Sara Ali Khan. Sara owns this genre of character and has continued to impress the audiences with her performance in Small-town girl as they found her performance relatable to them.