Check out shocking age gap between Bollywood stepm-oms and their children

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen several celebrities and their family pictures which define their relationship and the bond between them. We have seen some amazing mother and son or father and daughter goals which were set by the Bollywood celebrities. These family goals shared by the actors are loved by the fans all over across social media.

Well having said that today let us have a look at the shocking age gap between the Bollywood stepmoms and their children.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan who married to Saif Ali Khan is indeed one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, Saif Ali Khan who already had Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan before Kareena came into his life. And having said that the age gap between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan is 15 years.

2. Kiran Rao and Junaid Khan

Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan who is from his first wife Reena Dutta who had a small part in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and now Kiran Rao is the current wife of the actor. And the age gap between Junaid Khan and Kiran Rao is 20 years.

3. Sunny Deol and Hema Malini

As we all know actor Sunny Deol is from Dharmendra first wife Prakash Kaur, and did you know the age gap between Hema Malini and Sunny Deol is of only 8 years.

4. Manyata Dutt and Trishala Dutt

As we all know that Trishala Dutt is from Sanjay Dutt wife Richa Sharma Dutt who was an Indian actress, and Manyata Dutt is the current wife of the actor. Having said that, the age gap between Manyata Dutt and Trishala Dutt is 9 years.

ALSO READ – (Anupam Kher on 37 years in B'wood: I've done mundane, stupid films but I own it all with pride)

5. Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt

As we all know Kiran Bhatt is the mother of Pooja Bhatt, and having said that the age gap between stepmom Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt is of 15 years.

6. Supriya Pathak and Shahid Kapoor

Neelima Azeem is the real mother of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, well having said that the age gap between Shahid Kapoor and his stepmom Supriya Pathak is almost 20 years.

7. Sridevi and Arjun Kapoor

Mona Shourie Kapoor was the mother of actor Arjun Kapoor, having said that the age gap between Arjun Kapoor and his Late stepmother Sridevi was of 22 years.

Well these are the names of a few Bollywood stepmom and their childrens with the age gap between them, what are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Fabulous! Chandrachur Singh on being a single father)