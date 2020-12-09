Check out Shruti Haasan’s latest video with her duck buddy

MUMBAI: Luck actress Shruti Haasan never fails to wow her fans with her stunning looks and amazing acting skills. Over time, the diva has won the hearts of millions with her magic on screen across languages, and we would love to see more of the diva as she defines versatility.

The posts of the actress are also engaging and interesting. This time also, diva won our hearts not only with her stunning looks but also with her cute gesture in her recent video.

This morning, she shared a video with her little duck buddy where both were seen making duck sounds and competing with each other.

Have a look.

While seeing this video, we cannot take our eyes off Shruti as she looks beautiful in a saree.

Her performances in movies like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Luck, and Gabbar have given her a good fan base and lots of love and appreciation over the years, and the actress will next be seen in South projects Krack and Laabam.

