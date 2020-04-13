News

Check out Shruti Hasan's hula-hoop tutorial

Kamal Hasan’s daughter Shruti Hasan gives us an interesting tutorial during the lockdown.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
13 Apr 2020 08:18 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Kamal Hasan’s daughter Shruti Hasan impressed is on the film Hey Ram. She is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry.

Her performances in movies like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Welcome Back, Luck, and Gabbar have given her a good fan base and lots of love and appreciation over the years.

During the present lockdown, the world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation. The actress was seen doing something different for her fans on social media.

Have a look.

She is giving a hula-hoop tutorial and simply nails it.

Previously, she was seen doing the hula-hoop flawlessly, and many netizens were so impressed with her this activity that she decided to teach all of us the art.

On the work note, the actress will next be seen in South projects Krack and Laabam.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Shruti Hasan Kamal Hasan Lockdown Hey Ram Ramaiya Vastavaiya Welcome Back luck Gabbar COVID-19 Instagram TellyChakkar
