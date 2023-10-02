Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Fukrey 3

Upcoming movie Fukrey 3 is the talk of the town and today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS directly from the set of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:44
movie_image: 
fukery 3

MUMBAI:No doubt Fukrey is one of the most loved franchise in Bollywood industry, the movie which has some amazing talents like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadda, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi is known for its amazing storyline and some comedy punches.

We won't be wrong in saying that the sequels are being made on the basis of the demand of the audiences, and now having said that the fans are eagerly looking forward to the third part of the installment of the movie Fukrey.

The fans are really looking forward to the movie and want to know more about the movie and today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures of the movie directly from the sets.

Also read Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised temperature with her hot looks

No doubt every picture above is increasing the excitement level of the fans and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love and are eagerly looking forward to the movie.

On one side the fans are not happy of Ali Fazal not being the part of the third installment, whereas on the other hand They are waiting for the movie.

What are your views on these BTS pictures and how excited are you for the movie  do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani

Fukrey 3 Pulkit Samrat Varun Sharma Richa Chadda Manjot Singh Pankaj Tripathi Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie shocked to see Rudra taking chini’s side as she bids goodbye to Rana Villa
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap...
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
MUMBAI : Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, whose film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will land in theatres in...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suniel Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming project “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt”
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
The Great Khali, Mahavir Singh Phogat join Suniel Shetty for the grand launch of the actor’s reality web series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt
MUMBAI : We have seen a few reality shows in the digital world. But, have you watched a reality show based on MMA? Well...
'DDLJ' to get wider one-week release this V-Day
MUMBAI : Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is set for a wider...
Recent Stories
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India

Latest Video

Related Stories
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
'Pathaan' first Hindi film to make $100 mn without China release
'Pathaan' first Hindi film to make $100 mn without China release
Boney Kapoor announces biography on late wife, legendary actress Sridevi
Boney Kapoor announces biography on late wife, legendary actress Sridevi
Join Anupam Kher- Neena Gupta in rediscovering essence of true entertainment. Take pride in Shiv Shastri Balboa shows for 5000
Join Anupam Kher- Neena Gupta in rediscovering essence of true entertainment. Take pride in Shiv Shastri Balboa shows for 5000 Armed Forces Jawans, officers and families all across India!
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani
Hotness Alert! Here are the times actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when actress Aagatha Gomes Figueiroa has raised the temperature with her hot looks