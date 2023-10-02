Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Fukrey 3

MUMBAI:No doubt Fukrey is one of the most loved franchise in Bollywood industry, the movie which has some amazing talents like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadda, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi is known for its amazing storyline and some comedy punches.

We won't be wrong in saying that the sequels are being made on the basis of the demand of the audiences, and now having said that the fans are eagerly looking forward to the third part of the installment of the movie Fukrey.

The fans are really looking forward to the movie and want to know more about the movie and today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures of the movie directly from the sets.

No doubt every picture above is increasing the excitement level of the fans and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love and are eagerly looking forward to the movie.

On one side the fans are not happy of Ali Fazal not being the part of the third installment, whereas on the other hand They are waiting for the movie.

What are your views on these BTS pictures and how excited are you for the movie do let us know in the comment section below.

