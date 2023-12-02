Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Yaariyan 2

MUMBAI : The movie ‘Yaariyan’, which was released in the year 2014, was indeed one of the most loved movies. Now the sequel of the movie is the current talk of the town. This sequel will star some amazing talents like Meezaan Jafri, Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and some others

No doubt, this amazing cast has already been grabbing fan’s attention. The movie is one of the most awaited ones especially because of the buzz and excitement that has been created by the prequel.

No doubt, fans are looking forward to the upcoming movie. Today let us take a look at some amazing BTS pictures coming directly from the sets of the movie.

Indeed, each picture shown above has been increasing the fans' excitement level and it is creating a curiosity to know more about the movie. It will definitely be a treat to watch these amazing talents together in a single frame.

What are your views on the movie and these BTS pictures? How excited are you for the movie Yaariyan 2? Do let us know in the comments section below.

