Check out some Amazing BTS pictures from Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah

Upcoming movie of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur titled Gumraah has been the talk of the town and today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures, directly from the set of the movie.
movie_image: 
Check out some of the Amazing BTS of the upcoming movie Gumraah

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Gumraah which stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading role has been the talk of the town for a long time now.

The movie is the official remake of  popular South movie 'Thadam' and is directed by Vardhan Ketkar. The fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Aditya Roy Kapoor in a double role.

On one hand, the fans are excited to see the different shades of the actor and on the other hand, they are looking forward to seeing Mrunal Thakur in a never seen before avatar in this upcoming thriller!

Also, fans are very excited for the movie because of the hype, buzz and excitement which is already created by the South version. We won’t be wrong in saying that upcoming movie Gumraah is one of the much anticipated movies of the year! 

Today let us have a look at some amazing BTS pictures directly from the set of the movie which are grabbing the attention of the fans. 

No doubt every picture mentioned above is grabbing the attention and increasing the excitement level of the fans.  

It will definitely be a treat to watch actors Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in this thriller.

What are your views on these BTS and how excited are you for the movie Gumraah? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

Gumraah Aditya Roy Kapoor Mrunal Thakur Thadam remake
