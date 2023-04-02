Check out some amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming action thriller Fighter

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Fighter which has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced . Currently the movie is in the making and this is the first aerial action thriller which is directed by Bang Bang , War and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

Note doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming movie and to see the fresh pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time on the big screen, also the anticipation of the movie is because this is the first ever Aerial action entertainer in India.

Having said that we all are looking forward to every single detail of the movie and having said that today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet directly from the set of the movie Fighter.

No doubt these pictures are speaking about the hard work and the passion of the makers and every picture is increasing the excitement among the fans, no doubt both Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are looking amazing together and we cannot keep calm and want to see the pair on the big screen.

What are your views on these BTS pictures, the movie Fighter and to see these pairs of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, do let us know in the comments section below.

