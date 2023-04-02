Check out some amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming action thriller Fighter

Upcoming movie Fighter which has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is a talk of the town and today let us have a look at some of the amazing PTS pictures of the movie which are increasing the excitement level
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 19:50
movie_image: 
Check out some amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming action thriller Fighter

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Fighter which has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced . Currently the movie is in the making and this is the first aerial action thriller which is directed by Bang Bang , War and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

Note doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming movie and to see the fresh pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time on the big screen, also the anticipation of the movie is because this is the first ever Aerial action entertainer in India.

Also read – (Check out the interesting answer that Shah Rukh Khan gives to a fan who asks him for Rs. 1 crore on his recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, and more)

Having said that we all are looking forward to every single detail of the movie and having said that today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet directly from the set of the movie Fighter.

No doubt these pictures are speaking about the hard work and the passion of the makers and every picture is increasing the excitement among the fans, no doubt both Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are looking amazing together and we cannot keep calm and want to see the pair on the big screen.

What are your views on these BTS pictures, the movie Fighter and to see these pairs of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Check out the glimpses from Bride-To-Be, Chitrashi’s wedding cocktail party )

Fighter Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone Pathaan Sidharth Anand FIGHTER BTS Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 19:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Hiba Nawab to Rachana Mistry; check out their COOL collection of Winter-Wear
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly town for our readers and we can’t wait to share with...
Congratulations! Kumkum Bhagya reaches a new milestone, deets inside
MUMBAI:Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television. The show has...
Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar lashes out at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and tells her that she is the only person in the house who couldn’t make a real friend in the game
MUMBAI:The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as the contestants get an...
Check out some amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming action thriller Fighter
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in the upcoming action thriller titled Fighter which...
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar reveals the interesting reason behind refraining Curse Words
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is...
Recent Stories
Check out some amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming action thriller Fighter
Check out some amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming action thriller Fighter

Latest Video

Related Stories
Congratulations! Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat finally gets married to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani
Congratulations! Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat finally gets married to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan
This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Ajay Devgn’s sports film Maidaan
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Ajay Devgn’s sports film Maidaan
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
“Raju…Raju…Raju” says SRK as a fan asks what makes Dunki special for him!
“Raju…Raju…Raju” says SRK as a fan asks what makes Dunki special for him!