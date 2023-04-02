Check out some amazing BTS pictures from the upcoming action thriller ‘Fighter’

Upcoming movie ‘Fighter’, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role, is the talk of the town. Today let us take a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures of the movie which are increasing the excitement level.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled ‘Fighter’ which has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced. Currently, the movie is in the making. This is the first aerial action thriller directed by Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

No doubt, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming movie and to see the fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on the big screen for the first time. The anticipation of the movie is very high as this is the first ever aerial action entertainer in India.

Everyone is looking forward to every single detail of the movie. So let us take a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures that are floating all over the internet that come directly from the sets of the movie Fighter.

No doubt, these pictures speak a lot about the hard work and passion of the makers, and every picture is increasing the excitement among the fans. Both Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are looking amazing together, and we cannot wait to see the pair on the big screen.

What are your views on these BTS pictures of the movie Fighter? Are you excited to see the pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on screen? Do let us know in the comments section below.

