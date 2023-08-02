Check out some amazing BTS pictures from the upcoming movie Dream Girl 2

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurana, an actor, who is also known as the content king, never fails to impress fans with his beautiful acting and characters. Now, the upcoming movie Dream Girl 2 is the talk of the town and fans are eagerly looking forward to watch the actor once again in the never-seen-before avatar.

The sequel, which is directed by Raaj Shaandaliya, also has Ananya Panday and Paresh Rawal in the leading role. The fans are looking forward to the upcoming movie and everything in detail with regards to it. Having said that, today, let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet directly from the set of the movie.

Every picture above is increasing the excitement level of the fans and they are indeed excited to see the actor Ayushmann Khurana once again in a never-seen-before avatar in this upcoming sequel. We can also see many crew and fans who are clicking pictures with the cast which are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans.

We really cannot wait for the movie Dream Girl 2 because of the benchmark set by the prequel and we look forward to what the filmmakers and the actors have to offer with the upcoming sequel.

