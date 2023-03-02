Check out some lesser known facts about Naomika Saran, niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI :No doubt the fans always look forward to every single detail of the star kids, from Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapor to Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday, the fans look for every detail. Indeed these star kids surely know how to grab the attention of the fans with their looks and activities.

Having said that, another name which is grabbing the attention of the fans is of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's niece Naomika Saran, yes you heard right, the name Naomika Saran is the latest addition to the favourite list of the fans, earlier we have discussed about the hot and sizzing looks of the starkid Naomika Sara. Indeed she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and surely knows how to attract the eyeballs of the fans.

Having said that let us know more in detail about Naomika Saran

Naomika Saran was born October 19, 2004, she is the daughter of Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran. Her birth place was London, England. Children of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Nitara Kumar Bhatia, Aarav Kumar Bhatia, are the cousins of the star.

Talking about her education she has done her schooling from The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, Gurgaon, Haryana New and from Era High School, Panchgani, Maharashtra and she did her college from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

Naomika Saran’s father Samir Saran is an Indian Businessman. Her mother’s name is Rinkie Khanna who is an Indian actress and known for her movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Khushi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, and others.

Indeed she is one of the major head turners form Bollywood and one of the most loved and followed starkid in B Town, she is indeed defining hotness and cuteness over the time with her pictures and we look forward to see will she make her debut in Bollywood.

