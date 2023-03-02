Check out some lesser known facts about Naomika Saran, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s niece

We have seen some pictures of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's niece Naomika Saran all over the internet. Today let us take a look at some lesser known facts about the diva.
MUMBAI :No doubt, fans always look forward to knowing every single detail of the star kids. From Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapor to Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday, the fans look forward to every detail. Indeed, these star kids surely know how to grab the fans attention with their looks and activities.

Having said that, another name that has been grabbing the attention of the fans is Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's niece, Naomika Saran. The name Naomika Saran is the latest addition to the fans favourite’s list. We have earlier seen the hot and sizzling looks of the star kid Naomika Saran. She has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her sizzling looks and surely knows how to attract the eyeballs of the fans.

Having said that, let us know more about Naomika Saran in detail.

Naomika Saran was born on 19th October, 2004. She is the daughter of Rinke Khanna and Sameer Saran. Her birth place was London, England. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s children - Nitara Kumar Bhatia and Aarav Kumar Bhatia - are cousins of the star kid.

ALSO READ – Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?
 

Talking about her education, she has completed her schooling from The Shri Ram School in Moulsari, Gurgaon, Haryana New, and from Era High School, Panchgani, Maharashtra. She did her college from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.

Naomika Saran’s father Samir Saran is an Indian Businessman. Her mother’s name is Rinkie Khanna who is an Indian actress and known for her movies like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Khushi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, and others.

Indeed she is one of the major head turners form Bollywood and one of the most loved and followed starkid in B Town, she is indeed defining hotness and cuteness over the time with her pictures and we look forward to see will she make her debut in Bollywood.

What are your views on Naomika Saran? Do you really want to see her in Bollywood? Do share views in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ –  Celebrated mehendi designer has arrived Rajasthan, is it for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding?

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 16:38

