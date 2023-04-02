Check out some of the amazing bridal looks of bride to be Kiara Advani

Ahead of the marriage of Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, let us have a look at some of the amazing bridal looks of bride to be Kiara Advani
MUMBAI : The wedding news of Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra is the current buzz of the town and the country, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the pictures and videos from the ceremonies of the wedding.

Ever since there was the news of the wedding of this beautiful couple, the fans were not keeping calm but were super excited to know more in detail about their wedding. Having said that, as we all know the wedding of Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra will take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan at Suryagarh Palace.

We can already see many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet where the guests are leaving for the venue and as reportedly the wedding will take place on the 6th February.

No doubt we are eagerly looking forward to see our beautiful actress Kiara Advani in her bridal outfit, but much before her wedding, today let us have a look at some of the amazing bridal looks of the actress Kiara Advani.

These pictures of the actress in the bridal Avatar are winning the hearts of the fans over the time, she is ruling the hearts of millions with these pictures and indeed looking supremely beautiful as a bridal avatar. Well these pictures have indeed increased the excitement to see the actress in her real bridal look.

What are your views on the bridal look of the actress Kiara Advani and how excited are you for the wedding of this beautiful couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

