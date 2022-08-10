Check out some of the amazing BTS of the movie Gaslight

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight, is indeed one of the talked about movies in today’s time, the fans are looking forward to the movie eagerly not only because of the star cast but also the name which has given the feel of thrill.

Over the time with his movie and series actor Vikrant Massey has created a huge fan base who always looks forwards to the upcoming project of the actor and having said that this is considered one of the much awaited movies of the actor.

Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures directly from the sets of the movie Gaslight which are increasing the excitement level of the fans.

No doubt every picture mentioned above is increasing the excitement level and we are witnessing nothing but the fun moments of these actors during their shooting session. No doubt these BTS pictures are grabbing the attention all over and showcasing the hardwork and the passion of these actors. Having said that, we look forward to some more BTS moments which are coming from the side of the team in the movie Gaslight.

No doubt we are eagerly looking forward to see the new pair of Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan in the movie. What are your views on these pictures and how excited are you for the movie Gaslight, do let us know in the comment section below.

