Check out some of the amazing BTS of the movie Gaslight

Upcoming movie of Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight is a talk of the town and today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures directly from the sets of the movie which are increasing the excitement level of the fans
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 20:33
movie_image: 
Check out some of the amazing BTS of the movie Gaslight

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight, is indeed one of the talked about movies in today’s time, the fans are looking forward to the movie eagerly not only because of the star cast but also the name which has given the feel of thrill.

Over the time with his movie and series actor Vikrant Massey has created a huge fan base who always looks forwards to the upcoming project of the actor and having said that this is considered one of the much awaited movies of the actor.

Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the amazing BTS pictures directly from the sets of the movie Gaslight which are increasing the excitement level of the fans.

ALSO READ – Kriti Sanon: A talented actress getting wasted in box office disasters

No doubt every picture mentioned above is increasing the excitement level and we are witnessing nothing but the fun moments of these actors during their shooting session. No doubt these BTS pictures are grabbing the attention all over and showcasing the hardwork and the passion of these actors. Having said that, we look forward to some more BTS moments which are coming from the side of the team in the movie Gaslight.

No doubt we are eagerly looking forward to see the new pair of Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan in the movie. What are your views on these pictures and how excited are you for the movie Gaslight, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Kangana Ranaut’s interesting answers during #askkangana, Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of Vayu and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

Gaslight GASLIGHT NETFLIX Sara Ali Khan Vikrant Massey Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 20:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma reveals the best reward she has got while playing Pakhi, deets inside
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Check out some of the amazing BTS of the movie Gaslight
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight, is indeed one of the talked about movies in...
Check out the fees charge by the cast of the web series Farzi
MUMBAI:Amazon prime videos recently released web series titled Farzi is the current talk of the town, the series which...
Kangana Ranaut’s interesting answers during #askkangana, Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of Vayu and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI:It’s the first day of the week, Monday, and you might be super busy with work. So, if you missed some...
The Kapil Sharma Show: The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat to grace the show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Check out some of the amazing BTS of the movie Gaslight
Check out some of the amazing BTS of the movie Gaslight

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut’s interesting answers during #askkangana, Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of Vayu and more; here are trending enter
Kangana Ranaut’s interesting answers during #askkangana, Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of Vayu and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Yuvvraaj actress Aushima Sawhney raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Yuvvraaj fame actress Aushima Sawhney raised the temperature with her hot looks
Kriti Sanon: A talented actress getting wasted in the box office disasters
Kriti Sanon: A talented actress getting wasted in box office disasters
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and more; when fans of these stars crossed the line
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and more; when fans of these stars crossed the line
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar sets the stage on fire at a wedding in Delhi
Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar sets the stage on fire at a wedding in Delhi
Netizens feel Bholaa actress Amala Paul looks like Deepika Padukone; here’s all you need to know about the South star who is all
Netizens feel Bholaa actress Amala Paul looks like Deepika Padukone; here’s all you need to know about the South star who is all set for her Bollywood debut