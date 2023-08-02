Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the movie Baap

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Baap, which has some amazing star cast like Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff, is no doubt one of the much talked about movies of 2023. Recently, we have seen the announcement of the movie being made and since then, fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie as definitely it gives the nostalgic feeling while looking at the star cast.

We won't be wrong in saying that every actor present in the cast is definitely going to surprise us with their character in the movie. Fans are eagerly looking forward to it and every single detail with regards to the film. Having said that, today, let us have a look at the amazing BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet. They are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans.

No doubt, every picture mentioned above definitely increases the excitement level of the fans and we really cannot keep calm because we want to see our favourite actors in a never-seen-before avatar once again in a single frame.

What are your views on these BTS pictures of the movie Baap which are floating all over the internet and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

