Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the movie Baap

Upcoming movie Baap, which has Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff in the leading role, is the talk of the town and today, let us have a look at some amazing BTS pictures coming directly from the sets of the movie.
Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 21:11
movie_image: 
Check out some of the amazing BTS from the movie Baap

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Baap, which has some amazing star cast like Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff, is no doubt one of the much talked about movies of 2023. Recently, we have seen the announcement of the movie being made and since then, fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie as definitely it gives the nostalgic feeling while looking at the star cast.

We won't be wrong in saying that every actor present in the cast is definitely going to surprise us with their character in the movie. Fans are eagerly looking forward to it and every single detail with regards to the film. Having said that, today, let us have a look at the amazing BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet. They are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans.

ALSO READ –Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot wrapped, Salman Khan announces with a charming new look image!

No doubt, every picture mentioned above definitely increases the excitement level of the fans and we really cannot keep calm because we want to see our favourite actors in a never-seen-before avatar once again in a single frame.

What are your views on these BTS pictures of the movie Baap which are floating all over the internet and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – “Always dressed cheap” Disha Patani gets trolled for her dressing for a party

Sanjay Dutt Sunny Deol Mithun Chakraborty Jackie Shroff BAAP MOVIE BAAP MOVIE BTS Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mansi's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 21:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Imlie: Shivani Bua to have a love affair?
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make their first appearance as husband and wife, shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wrapped up and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
MUMBAI:It is sometimes difficult to keep up with all the updates that are happening in the entertainment industry and...
Dilpreet discovers the truth about Amrita in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Exclusive! Pushpa Impossible actress Mansi Jain gives a hint about the upcoming storyline
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Have a look at unseen sisters of Bollywood actresses
MUMBAI:Over the time, Bollywood actresses have been grabbing the attention of the fans not only with their acting...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make their first appearance as husband and wife, shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wrapped up
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make their first appearance as husband and wife, shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wrapped up and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make their first appearance as husband and wife, shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wrapped up
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani make their first appearance as husband and wife, shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan wrapped up and more; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Have a look at unseen sisters of Bollywood actresses
Have a look at unseen sisters of Bollywood actresses
“Why recreate and kill another beautiful song” netizens reacts on Character Dheela 2.0
“Why recreate and kill another beautiful song” netizens reacts on Character Dheela 2.0
Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more; these actresses rejected Rani Mukerj’s role Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more; these actresses rejected Rani Mukerj’s role Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh in Jawan and more; here’s what the Khans are doing next
Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh in Jawan, and more; here’s what the Khans are doing next
“Always dressed cheap” Disha Patani gets trolled for her dressing for a party
“Always dressed cheap” - Disha Patani gets trolled for her outfit at a party