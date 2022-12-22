Check out some of the amazing BTS pictures from the set of the movie Bholaa

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ajay Devgn starring Bholaa has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, we have seen many BTS pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet directly from the set of the movie and which have indeed increased the excitement level of the fans.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the movies coming from the direction of Ajay Devgn and indeed we are excited to see what he has to offer with this movie Bholaa which is the official remake of the South movie Kaithi.

Having said that, let us have a look at some of these exciting BTS pictures that are floating all over the internet while the movie is in the making.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Nishedh 2 actress Rrama Sharma roped in for movie Jhansi Ka Rajkumar)

Indeed we are getting the vibe that the movie has been shot at the great level and looking at the actors like bhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, indeed it will be a treat to see them in a never seen before avatar in this upcoming action thriller. The fans on the other hand have started their guess work saying that actor Abhishek Bachchan will be seen playing a dacoit in the movie.

Well recently the movie was shot at Varanasi which had Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan. Also we have seen many fans and audience gathering together during the shooting process of the movie who are very excited for the movie.

As mentioned earlier this movie is the official we make of the South movie Kaithi which is very popular and the hindi version of the movie is available on YouTube, what do you think will this movie be able to make a mark under the direction of Ajay Devgn and now how excited are you for the movie Bholaa, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Vijay Varma is to hop into the new arena in 2023! Deets inside!)