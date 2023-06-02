Check out some of the controversies surrounding the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

The Movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which stars Salman Khan in the leading role is the talk of the town. Today let us take a look at the ongoing controversies regarding the movie.
MUMBAI:Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming movie titled ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is currently the talk of the town. This upcoming movie of Salman Khan’s is one of the most awaited movies of the Year 2023.

The movie has created a buzz not just because of megastar Salman Khan, but also for the amazing star cast that includes Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others.

Having said that, let us take a look at some of the controversies that are associated with the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Aayush Sharma

As per earlier news and reports, actor Ayush Sharma was supposed to be a part of the movie, but we later came to know that the actor backed out from the movie for unknown reasons.

Asim Riaz

There was a lot of buzz all over the internet regarding actor Asim Riaz being a part of the movie. He was initially supposed to play one of the brothers of Salman Khan’s character in the movie, but overnight, we found out that the actor has been replaced.

Varun Sharma

Did you know that Varun Sharma was offered the movie? This was revealed during an episode of Bigg Boss 16 when the actor came to promote his movie ‘Cirkus’. Unfortunately, the actor could not be a part of the movie due to date issues.

Venkatesh fans are upset

we all know, Venkatesh will be seen playing a very pivotal character in the movie. But fans of the actor were very angry and upset with Salman Khan as Venkatesh is just playing a brother to Salman Khan in the movie, and not a parallel character. This has upset fans of the actor, especially in Hyderabad.
 

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde relationship

As There have been many reports and news doing the rounds all over the internet that spoke about Salman Khan’s relationship with Pooja Hegde. This has grabbed the attention of the fans and has gone viral all over the internet.

Well, these are some of the controversies associated with the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. There is no doubt that the movie has a great buzz, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie which will be releasing on Eid 2023.

What are your views on these controversies? How excited are you for the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

