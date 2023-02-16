Check out some of the most expensive valentine gifts actors gave to their partners in Bollywood

MUMBAI:Over the time we have seen these Bollywood celebrities grabbing the attention of the fans with some special gestures for their partners and giving us major couple goals. Indeed the fans always look forward to these beautiful couples in the Bollywood industry who never fails to impress them in many ways.

During Valentine's Day we have seen some amazing pictures coming from the side of our favourite Bollywood stars which were indeed giving some major couple goals, having said that today let us have a look at the list of some expensive gifts these actors have given to their partners over the time during Valentine's Day.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most loved Bollywood couples, over the time they have been blessing the internet feed with among the amazing couple goals, well at one point, Saif Ali Khan had gifted a luxury solitaire diamond ring to his wife Kareena Kapoor for Valentine's Day gift.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty over the time were seen grabbing the attention of the fans, earlier Raj Kundra and gift an Apartment to his wife Shilpa Shetty in the tallest building on the planet, yes you heard right Raj Kundra had gifted 19th floor of Burj Khalifa to Shilpa Shetty but later the actress sold property due to some different reason.



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

No doubt one of the cutest couple of Bollywood industry is of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, there was a point when the actor Ranbir Kapoor had gifted an expensive bracelet to his wife Alia Bhatt on the occasion of Valentine's Day

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

No doubt Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved and followed couple who never fails to impress the fans, not only with their amazing presence but also with their social media posts which defines love and companionship, there was point when the superstar Ajay Devgn gifted his lady love Kajol a German luxury Audi sedan.

Well these were some most expensive gifts which Bollywood actors have given to their partners over the time on the occasion of Valentine's day. What are your views on this list and which is your favourite couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

