Check out some of the unseen BTS glimpses from the movie Karan Arjun

MUMBAI:Directed by Rakesh Roshan, one the most loved action movies of the 90s was Karan Arjun.

The movie which had Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in the leading role speaks about the concept of reincarnation and it was immensely loved by the fans for its heartfelt depiction of a mother's eternal love for her sons.

The movie also had Kajol along with actress Mamata Kulkarni and till date, the movie has one of the best recall value and whenever the movie is showcased on television we love to watch it all over again.

We have seen the movie over the time that it has been shown on screen but having said that today, let us have a look at some of the unseen BTS videos which are getting viral all over the internet directly from the set of the movie Karan Arjun.

No doubt these glimpses of the movie Karan Arjun directly from the sets are getting viral all over the internet, the fans and not keeping calm but are sharing these amazing unseen BTS of the movie as they get to see the fresh new clips of their favourite actors and the movie.

Indeed over the time the movie Karan Arjun has garnered a cult space and it is considered as one of the best on screen presentations of Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan.

What are your views on this BTS video of the movie Karan Arjun which is floating all over the internet, do let us know in the comment section below.

