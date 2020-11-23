Check out Suhana Khan’s latest mirror selfie, the gorgeous flashing her Pretty Smile

MUMBAI: Social media princess and Daughter of King Khan, Suhana Khan is winning hearts already, courtesy of her social media profile. Suhana, who recently made her Instagram account public, keeps her fans engaged with some interesting pictures. Time and again, she shares pictures and videos, giving fans an idea of what’s happening in and around her star kid life. It was only recently that Suhana was spotted attending the IPL 2020 season, with her family in Dubai. But the star kid’s recent pictures say something totally different.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana Khan shared a picture of her. The star kid flaunted her perfectly toned physique in the picture. In the picture, Suhana is wearing a white shirt and has paired it with a black jacket. She has opted for black denim and looks sexy in her OOTD. In the picture, Khan flaunts her perfect and well-toned physique. She shows off her curvaceous physique while posing for a selfie. Suhana looks beyond beautiful and classy in her mirror selfie. While the star kid’s picture is too hard to miss, what’s unmissable is her identity card from NYU. Suhana is spotted holding something that looks like an identity card from New York University. The identity card behind Suhana’s phone makes one wonder if she’s back at college. Or it could simply be a throwback picture!

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s post below:

Meanwhile, for the picture, Suhana has opted for a maroon shade lipstick. She has her makeup done perfectly, while she left her tresses down. With Suhana’s picture giving a hint that she’s back at college, it was recently that the Khan family returned from their trip to Dubai. A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan also resumed work, after almost 3 years. He will reportedly be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathan.

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

