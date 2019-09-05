News

Check out Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s adorable photo with GF Tania Shroff

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon, has been dating Tania Shroff for quite a long time now. 

Recently, Tania Shroff took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture of her, posing alongside beau Ahan. From the looks of it, we are assuming that the picture was taken during their recent romantic getaway. In her caption, Tania referred to Ahan as her rock, “My rock.” However, it was the latter’s comment that screams for attention. Ahan wrote, “I love you,” followed by a heart emoji. Adorable! 

Take a look below: 

Tags > Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Tania Shroff, Instagram account,

