CHECK OUT the actors who have the highest number of movies grossing on an international level!

MUMBAI: The box office influences people in a big way when it comes to films.

Just how we like reading reviews before heading to book a seat at a theater, there are also people who wait to see how the collection of the project is before they put their buck or say on rating the movie.

The movie which rules the current roost is the movie WAR as it received the highest collection right on its premier day with a figure of 53 crores followed by Thugs of Hindostan with 52 crores and Happy New Year 44 crores. Now Bollywood movies are not only well received in India but abroad too. They have an international fan base and the actors with the maximum number of highest grossing movies on an international level are Aamir Khan with 7 movies, Salman Khan again with 7 movies, Hrithik Roshan with 6 movies, Akshay with 4 movies, Ranveer Singh with 3 movies, Ranbir Kapoor with 2 movies and the King Khan holding the fort with 16 movies! SRK with 16 movies.

Indian actors are gaining love and appreciation overseas as well and we hope to see the the numbers soaring higher each time!