Check out the Bollywood celebrities who owns Mercedes Maybach

From Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor to Neetu Kapoor, check out the Bollywood celebrities who owns Mercedes Maybach
Check out the Bollywood celebrities who owns Mercedes Maybach

MUMBAI:Over the time these Bollywood celebrities has been grabbing the attention of the fans with their lavish Lifestyle, we have seen some beautiful collection of different things which are owned by our favorite celebrities.

Cars are one of the major attraction which the fans looks forward to their favourite actors. Having said that today let us have a look at the list of Bollywood actors who owns the lavish car Mercedes Maybach.

Neetu Kapoor

We have seen the pictures and videos which were floating all over the internet where the legendary actress Neetu Kapoor is clicked along with her ride Mercedes Maybach.

Ajay Devgn

Over the time we have seen the actor getting clicked around the city and few times we have seen the actor sitting in his lavish rode Mercedes Maybach.

Kangana Ranaut

Indeed Kangana is one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry and we have often seen the actress getting clicked around the city and few times we have seen that is getting out from her car Mercedes Maybach

Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor also owns the branded car Mercedes Maybach and we have seen the actor getting clicked around the city in his ride.

Deepika Padukone

The queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone often gets clicked around the city and many times we have seen the actress stepping out or getting inside her lavish car Mercedes Maybach

Well these are the list of Bollywood actors who have owned the branded car Mercedes Maybach. What are your views on this list and which is your favourite actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

