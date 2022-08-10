Check out the breathtaking decor of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a fairytale-like wedding on 7th February at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer! A few celebs were seen at the wedding but their reception in Mumbai’s St Regis Hotel saw the who's who of Bollywood. The couple as always looked stunning. While Kiara wore a black and white gown with Satin detailing by Manish Malhotra, Sidharth looked handsome in an all black suit.

Their reception was a grand and classy affair with flowers, scented candles, a piano and what not. Manish Malhotra shared a story on his social media page giving a glimpse of the beautiful decor. Take a look at the breathtaking decor here;

Sidharth and Kiara were also spotted together many times, but they never openly spoke about their relationship. From the past few months, there were reports of them getting married, and finally, they became husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer and took to social media to officially announce their wedding. SidKiara are looking wonderful as bride and groom, and the pictures will surely make their fans super happy, as well as emotional.

The reports of the couple being in a relationship started doing rounds when they started shooting for their film Shershaah. In the movie, their chemistry was loved by one and all, and after looking at their off screen chemistry, it was kind of confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Credit-TOI