Check out the breathtaking pictures of Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty, where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage will happen

MUMBAI : The marriage reports of the couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is the current of the town, often we have seen both of them getting clicked together and in different places We have also spotted this beautiful couple heading for vacation together.

No doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to every single marriage detail about this beautiful couple and showering all their love. Recently few pictures of the Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty are floating all over the internet and it is said that the marriage ceremony of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take place here.

These breathtaking pictures of the Khandala farmhouse of the actor are no doubt attracting the eyeballs of the fans and if the reports are to be true that the couples are going to get married here, no doubt we look forward to see the pictures of the marriage ceremony in this beautiful house.

What are views on this beautiful Khandala farmhouse of the actor and how excited are you for the marriage pictures of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, do let us know in the comment section below.

