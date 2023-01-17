Check out the breathtaking pictures of Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty, where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage will happen

These pictures of Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse is getting viral, reportedly KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get married to here
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 12:54
movie_image: 
Check out the breathtaking pictures of Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty, where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage will hap

MUMBAI  : The marriage reports of the couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is the current of the town, often we have seen both of them getting clicked together and in different places We have also spotted this beautiful couple heading for vacation together.
No doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to every single marriage detail about this beautiful couple and showering all their love. Recently  few pictures of the Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty are floating all over the internet and it is said that the marriage ceremony of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take place here.

ALSO READ –  From Instagram bio to PM Narendra Modi’s tweet, here are times when actress Urvashi Rautela made headlines for copying

These breathtaking pictures of the Khandala farmhouse of the actor are no doubt attracting the eyeballs of the fans and if the reports are to be true that the couples are going to get married here, no doubt we look forward to see the pictures of the marriage ceremony in this beautiful house.

What are views on this beautiful Khandala farmhouse of the actor and how excited are you for the marriage pictures of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma announces second pregnancy, shares a picture of her baby bump and says, “Baby #2 on the way…”

 

Suniel Shetty KHANDALA FARM HOUSE Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Bollywood Marriage Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 12:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Faltu tries to distance herself from Ayaan, ends up confessing her love for him?
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Sexy! Bekaboo actress Priya Banerjee is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Priya Banerjee is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have especially in the digital space, she...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil flirts with actress Neeru Bajwa, asks Vijay Kumar why he is called ‘daadu’, and more
MUMBAI  :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television. The show is also doing...
Check out the breathtaking pictures of Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty, where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage will happen
MUMBAI  : The marriage reports of the couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty is the current of the town, often we have seen...
"Yeh to Uorfi Javed ki behen hai" netizens trolls Sharvari Wagh for her recent dress
MUMBAI : Sharvari Wagh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, right from her acting...
Recent Stories
Check out the breathtaking pictures of Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty, where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage will hap
Check out the breathtaking pictures of Khandala farmhouse of Suniel Shetty, where KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's marriage will happen

Latest Video

Related Stories
"Yeh to Uorfi Javed ki behen hai" netizens trolls Sharvari Wagh for her recent dress
"Yeh to Uorfi Javed ki behen hai" netizens trolls Sharvari Wagh for her recent dress
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma announces second pregnancy, shares a picture of her baby bump and says, “Baby #2 o
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma announces second pregnancy, shares a picture of her baby bump and says, “Baby #2 on the way…”
From Instagram bio to PM Narendra Modi’s tweet, here are times when actress Urvashi Rautela made headlines for copying
From Instagram bio to PM Narendra Modi’s tweet, here are times when actress Urvashi Rautela made headlines for copying
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero
These are the Bollywood couples whose marriages ended in divorce in a short span of time
These are the Bollywood couples whose marriages ended in divorce in a short span of time
Is Urvashi Rautela moving towards the south due to the situation in Bollywood?
Is Urvashi Rautela moving towards the south due to the situation in Bollywood?