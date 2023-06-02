Check out the controversies with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which has Salman Khan in the leading role is the talk of the town and today let us have a look at the ongoing controversy with regards to the movie
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the current talk of the town, and the upcoming movie of Salman Khan is indeed of the much awaited movies of the Year 2023.

The movie has created a buzz not only because of the megatar Salman Khan but also for some amazing star cast like Siddharth Nigam, Shahnaz Gill and many others.

Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the controversies that are associated with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Aayush Sharma

As per the news and reports earlier, actor Ayush Sharma was supposed to be the part of the movies Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan but later we came to know that the actor backed t from the movie and the reason is unknown

ALSO READ – Imran Khan spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington at an event

Asim Riaz

There were many buzzes all over the internet which spoke about the actor Asim Riaz to be the part of the movie, he was supposed to play one of the brothers of the actor Salman Khan in the movie, but overnight we came to know that the actor has been replaced.

Varun Sharma

Do you know Varun Sharma was offered the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, this was revealed during the Bigg Boss 16 where the actor came to promote his movie Cirkus, the actor could not be the part of the movie due to the data issue.

Venkatesh fans are upset

As we know Venkatesh will be seen playing one of the pivotal characters in the movie. The fans of the actor were very angry and upset with the superstar Salman Khan because Venkatesh is playing just brother to Salman Khan in the movie and not parallel to what Salman Khan is playing, this has upset fans of the actor in Hyderabad especially.

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde relationship

There are many reports and news which were floating all over the internet which spoke about Salman Khan relationship with Pooja Hegde which has grabbed the attention of the fans and went viral all over the internet.

Well these are some of the controversies associated with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but no doubt the movie has a great buzz and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie which will be releasing on Eid 2023.

What are your views on these controversies and how excited are you for the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Actor Krishan Bhargav to be seen in Aamir Khan's production venture Pritam Pyare

 

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
