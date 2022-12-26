Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Kuttey

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Kuttey which has Arjun Kapoor in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. The trailer of the movie has finally hit social media and it is getting some amazing response from the fans.

Indeed the trailer gives some great vibes about the movie and the fans are eagerly looking forward to know more in detail about this upcoming dark comedy. Having said that, today let us have a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie Kuttey.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor the leading Man of the movie will be seen playing the character of ACP Shiva Kumar, we are going to see the actor in a different avatar and the glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer itself, reportedly the actor has taken 5 crore for his character.

Tabu

Tabu will be seen playing ACP Meena Shah, no doubt the one liners coming from the actress has already grabbed the attention of the fans and reportedly she has taken 2.5 crore for her character in the movie

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan will be seen playing the character of Bindiya Singh in the movie, no doubt what we see from the trailer it is quite a bold character, reportedly she has taken 1.5 crore for her character in the movie

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah will been playing the character of Chandan Das, indeed it is always a treat to watch the actress in his movie and would love to see what different he has to offer with this thriller, reportedly he has taken 1 crore for it his character in the movie

Konkana Sen Sharma

Konkana Sen Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful characters, she is now all set to be seen in a pivotal role in movie Kuttey. Reportedly she has taken 85 lakhs for her character in the movie

Kumud Mishra

Kumud Mishra is n doubt one of the versatile actors we have in Bollywood industry, the actor reportedly has taken 65 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Shardul Bhardwaj

Shardul Bhardwaj will be seen playing the character Vaibhav Tripathi in the movie, we can say that he is all set to surprise with his part in the movie, reportedly he has taken 30 lakhs for his character in the movie

Well these are the cast of the movie Kuttey with their reported fees, what are your views on these numbers and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Kuttey is all set to hit the big screen on 13th January 2023.

