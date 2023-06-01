Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Maidaan

From Ajay Devgn to Priyamani, here are the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie Maidaan.
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie titled Maidaan has been the talk of the town, ever since it was announced. The movie is one of the most awaited films of 2023, and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Ajay Devgn in a never-before-seen avatar

Fans are eagerly looking forward to every single detail about the movie. Today, let us take a look at the reported fees charged by the cast of the movie Maidaan.

 
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim in the movie. There is no doubt, the actor will be seen in a very different role this time. According to reports, he has charged Rs. 30 crores for his character in the movie.


Priyamani


Actress Priyamani will be playing the wife of Syed Abdul Rahim. It is always a treat to watch the actress in her web series and movies. Reports say that the actress has taken around Rs. 2 crores for her character in the movie.

Nitanshi Goel


Nitanshi Goel will be seen playing the daughter of Syed Abdul Rahim. According to reports, she has charged Rs. 35 lakhs for her part in the movie.Aryann Bhowmik

We have seen the actor Aryann Bhowmik in various projects. He is now all set to be seen playing a pivotal role in this upcoming movie. Reportedly, he has charged Rs. 20 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Gajraj Rao

There is no doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actor Gajraj Rao in his movies. Once again, the actor is back with this project titled Maidaan. Reportedly, he has charged Rs. 85 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Rudranil Ghosh

Rudranil Ghosh has been winning the hearts of fans with his various acting contributions. The actor is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie. According to reports, he has taken Rs. 20 lakhs for his character in the movie.

Well, this is the cast of the movie Maidaan, along with their reported fees charged. What are your views on this? How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

The movie Maidaan is all set to hit the big screens on 17th February 2023.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

