Check out the FIRST look of Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi film AB Aani CD

MUMBAI: The Shehanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is geared up for the Marathi film, AB Aani CD. Today, the makers of AB Aani CD have released the first official poster of the film.



In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, AB Aani CD stars Vikram Gokhale, Subodh Bhave, Sayali Sanjeev, Akshay Tanksale and Pushkar Shrotri among others. Produced By Akshay Vilas Bardapurkar and Planet Marathi, AB Aani CD is in Association with Golden Ratio Films, KVR Productions & Krishna Persaud. Milind Lele is the director of the film.



Check out the poster right here:



“AB” येतोय आपला मित्र “CD” ला भेटायला.



Produced By : @akshayent & @PlanetMarathi

In Association with Golden Ratio Films, KVR Productions & Krishna Persaud Presents

Directed By : @lelemilind

Starring : @SrBachchan, Vikram Gokhale & Many More!



चंदू!

मी आलो!#ABaaniCD pic.twitter.com/0auA4TwL2D — Planet Marathi (@PlanetMarathi) September 5, 2019

