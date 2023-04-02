Check out the glimpses from Bride-To-Be, Chitrashi’s wedding cocktail party

It’s a wedding day of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani and here the cocktail party pictures from the last night
MUMBAI :he wedding news of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani is grabbing the attention of the fans all over, no doubt the fans are eagerly looking forward to the big day of Chak De India actress Chitrashi Rawat as she will tie the knot with her long term boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani.

Recently we saw many pictures and videos floating all over the internet from the mehendi ceremony of the actress Chitrashi Rawat, indeed the fans are not keeping calm and are showering the love towards this lovely couple, and now yesterday the gang had a blast at the wedding cocktail party.

"Please wear your jacket properly" Netizens trolls hat Suhana Khan on her latest video

As we see in these pictures direct from the wedding party of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani, we  the family and the friends of the couple are having the best time enjoying, and we see the bride to be Chitrashi Rawat enjoying to her just one day before her marriage.

No doubt these pictures are indeed giving some major couple and friends goals as it was dropped by the friends of the actress Chitrashi Rawat, and we look forward to the main wedding pictures  of the actress Chitrashi Rawat which is today.

What are your views on the lovely couple Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani and how excited are you for their wedding, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer

