Check out the glimpses from the mehendi ceremony of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

MUMBAI :It’s a wedding season in Bollywood, apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding news grabbing the attention of the fans, the other news of Bollywood weddings is coming from Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. Yes, Chak De India movie fame Chitrashi Rawat is all set to tie the knot with her long time Bae Chitrashi Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani.

Indeed this news has brought the wave of happenings among the fans all over, and we are looking forward to seeing some great pictures from the wedding ceremony. Having said that today is the mehndi ceremony of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani there are many celebrity friends of the couple who are attending the ceremony.

Celebrities like Seema Azmi, Shilpa Shukla, Delnaaz Irani, Moon Banerjee, Himashu Malhotra, Taniya Abrol, Shruti Panwar were seen attending the ceremony. Have a look at the mehendi function pictures.



Well these pictures speak about the best time all these friends are having in the mehendi ceremony of Chitrashi Rawat And Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani.

Indeed the couple is looking very beautiful together and we look forward to see the wedding pictures of this lovely couple.

Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani will tie the knot on 4th February and the wedding will take place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

What are your views on this lovely couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

