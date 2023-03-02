Check out the glimpses from the mehendi ceremony of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

Seema Azmi, Shilpa Shukla , Delnaaz Irani and others, check out the guest who have attended the mehendi ceremony of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Check out the glimpses from the mehendi ceremony of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

MUMBAI :It’s a wedding season in Bollywood, apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding news grabbing the attention of the fans, the other news of Bollywood weddings is coming from Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. Yes, Chak De India movie fame Chitrashi Rawat is all set to tie the knot with her long time Bae Chitrashi Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani.

ALSO READ –   Pathaan actor Guneet Sharma says, “The moment Shah Rukh Khan sir entered I forgot everything” – Exclusive

Indeed this news has brought the wave of happenings among the fans all over, and we are looking forward to seeing some great pictures from the wedding ceremony. Having said that today is the mehndi ceremony of Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani there are many celebrity friends of the couple who are attending the ceremony.

Celebrities like Seema Azmi, Shilpa Shukla, Delnaaz Irani, Moon Banerjee, Himashu Malhotra, Taniya Abrol, Shruti Panwar were seen attending the ceremony. Have a look at the mehendi function pictures.

 


Well these pictures speak about the best time all these friends are having in the mehendi ceremony of Chitrashi Rawat And Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani.

Indeed the couple is looking very beautiful together and we look forward to see the wedding pictures of this lovely couple.

Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani will tie the knot on 4th February and the wedding will take place in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

What are your views on this lovely couple? Let us know in the comment section below.  

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?

Chitrashi Rawat DHRUVADITYA BHAGWANANI Seema Azmi Shilpa Shukla Delnaaz Irani MOON BANERJEE HIMASHU MALHOTRA TANIYA ABROL SHRUTI PANWAR Chak De India Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
The Royal Raichands from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho are ready for the Much Anticipated wedding of Dev and Vidhi; Deepshikha Nagpal shares a Glimpse
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. Star Bharat's series, Na Umra Ki...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinayak finally makes his decision as to who he wants to live with when asked by the judges
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Aashao Ka Savera, Dheere Dheere Se: Raghav offers his friendship to Bhavna, latter skeptical as she has never had a male friend before
MUMBAI:Star Bharat recently launched another show titled Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se, which is produced by...
Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Not Nityam, but Saavi will save Sonam’s life?
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu’s Father gets a Heart Attack, and She takes a stand against the Village!
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Rakul Preet Singh poses with a kid who is a hawker; netizens praise her, "She is so down to earth"
Rakul Preet Singh poses with a kid who is a hawker; netizens praise her, "She is so down to earth"

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rakul Preet Singh poses with a kid who is a hawker; netizens praise her, "She is so down to earth"
Rakul Preet Singh poses with a kid who is a hawker; netizens praise her, "She is so down to earth"
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office
Check out some lesser known facts about Naomika Saran, niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
Check out some lesser known facts about Naomika Saran, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar’s niece
Celebrated mehendi designer has arrived Rajasthan, is it for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding?
Celebrated mehendi designer has arrived in Rajasthan; is it for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding?
Paresh Rawal gets protection from police arrest for his anti-Bengali comments
Paresh Rawal gets protection from police arrest for his anti-Bengali comments
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?